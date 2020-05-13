Israeli Security Guard Stabbed Outside Sheba Hospital In Ramat Gan





In what at first appeared to be another terrorist attack, an Arab man in his 30s stabbed a security guard with a knife by the entrance to Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Arab was shot by another security guard and is in critical condition. The background to the incident was criminal, Israel Police reported.

The suspect had entered the hospital with a relative who was seeking medical treatment and became involved in a fight with a civilian who asked him why he wasn’t wearing a face mask.

In the course of the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and security guards brought him to the entrance to the hospital where he stabbed one of the guards. Another security guard then shot the Arab, critically wounding him.

“We saw two injured people next to the entrance gate for cars, a man in his 30s with a stab wound who was standing at the scene and an unconscious wounded victim lying on the ground,” MDA paramedic Adi Ben-Aharon said.

“We transferred the victim with the stab wound into the ambulance and took him to the emergency room. We carried out advanced resuscitation techniques on the unconscious victim who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. We evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.”

The suspect’s death was pronounced by doctors shortly after his arrival in the hospital.

Following the incident, all exits and entrances from Sheba Hospital were closed and the public was asked to refrain from coming to the hospital until further notice. Later, the suspect’s brother arrived at the hospital and told reporters that his brother had come to the hospital with his mother for psychiatric treatment and claimed that his brother has serious mental health issues.

