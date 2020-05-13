London Rabbonim And Doctors Issue Update And Guidance On Minyanim For Community





As a group of doctors and Rabbonim in the North West London community, we are writing to provide an update and guidance.

The community has understood the gravity of the situation and adapted quickly to the crisis with restraint and responsibility. We have seen a reduction in infections locally thanks to social distancing measures, but there is a real threat of a second wave.

We are a closely intertwined community which puts us at increased risk in this pandemic. In addition, we still do not know whether people who have already had the virus are protected from getting it a second time. Therefore:

• The government’s social distancing guidelines must be followed

• Anyone who has, or is in a household of someone with, suspected symptoms should be staying at home. Shopping and other practical needs should be carried out with the help of others. Help is available through the NW Kehilla helpline (020 7118 0860)

• Shuls and Botei Medrash must remain closed

• Minyanim – The government has explained that the normalisation of interaction needs to be taken in stages. It is our proposal that the community takes a similar approach regarding minyanim. We will be endeavouring to monitor any flare up in COVID-19 and ו”ח if this is the case will need to revert to more stringent social distancing.

In line with the beginning of the easing of lockdown, we have reviewed our advice. There are different halachic perspectives regarding this matter and we would encourage each person to take guidance from their Rov. Our current recommendations are:

Davening at home

• Davening at home is the safest option and is required for those who are vulnerable

Garden minyanim

• Garden minyanim are acceptable if properly conducted

• They are clearly only an option for those people who are able to make a minyan with their

neighbours across garden fences

• The minyan needs to be comprised only of household members, each davening within their own garden

• There still needs to be social distancing with at least 2 metres between individuals in different gardens

• No indoor minyanim should be held at all

• Vulnerable people should not participate in minyanim

• Any household which is isolating due to a member with COVID symptoms must not join in a minyan

• Every care must be taken not to disturb neighbours. We must remember that minyanim are a manifestation of “V’nikdashti b’soch bnei Yisroel”. If a chilul Hashem occurs, we have, at best, completely missed the point of tefila b’tzibbur and at worst, caused irreparable damage Chas vesholom.

At some point when the government allows larger gatherings, we may be able to conduct outdoor minyanim where people from different households meet in one place. Even then, it will be important that these are closed limited groups with social distancing. Due to the risk of spreading the virus, these are currently unsafe and illegal.

Ultimately, of course we look forward to being able to make a gradual return to our shuls. This is expected to be some months away.

Participants in minyanim not conforming to these guidelines would potentially be placing lives at risk, in all likelihood the lives of those closest to them.

