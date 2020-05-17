REPORT: Arson Attack At Kever Mordechai & Esther In Iran





Multiple Jewish organizations condemned a reported arson attack at the Kever of Mordechai and Esther in Iran.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement that it was “outraged” by the incident.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “We hope that the authorities bring the perpetrators of this antisemitic act to justice & commit to protecting the holy sites of all religious minorities in Iran.”

There was no confirmation or word on the extent of the damage.

Earlier on May 14, a twitter user by the name of Mohammad Mahdi Akhyar threatened to destroy the holy site, in response to a Tweet by Israel’s Foreign Affairs’ Farsi Twitter page.

Jewish Leaders Outraged by Desecration of Tomb of Esther and Mordechai pic.twitter.com/7mnJ1Pf0Bk — Conf Of Presidents (@Conf_of_Pres) May 15, 2020

Disturbing reports from #Iran that the tomb of Esther & Mordechai, a holy Jewish site, was set afire overnight. We hope that the the authorities bring the perpetrators of this #antisemitic act to justice & commit to protecting the holy sites of all religious minorities in Iran. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 15, 2020

SWC condemns the arson attack targeting the historic burial site of Queen Esther and Mordechai located in Hamedan, Iran.https://t.co/NgdDruTCDo pic.twitter.com/UQi73raBrx — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) May 15, 2020

[FOOTAGE: French Jew Visits Kevarim Of Mordecai And Esther And Iranian Jewish Communities]

In 2011, YWN reported that Rabbi Yisroel Meir Gabey, a man from Eretz Yisroel known to travel the globe to try and fix neglected Kevarim, also visited Kevarim in Iran – including the Kevarim of Mordechai and Esther, the Kever of Chavakuk Hanavi, Daniel Hanavi and others.

