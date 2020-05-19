READ THE LIST: NYS To Allow Visitors Into Some Hospitals In 2 Week Pilot Program





New York State is piloting a program to bring visitors back in to hospitals, NYS Governor Cumo announced moments ago.

As part of the two-week pilot program, 16 hospitals across the state can increase visitation for family/loved ones who must wear PPE and are subject to symptom & temperature checks.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein has been at the forefront of the movement insisting that patients’ family members be permitted to visit them during their time of greatest pain and need. On March 18, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued guidance barring visitors from hospitals – a decision that has had serious ramifications not only on basic patient care but on the health, welfare, and mental well-being of patients and their family members.

“These last two months have been heartbreaking,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “I have heard far too many tragic stories of patients who were forced to spend their last days alone at the hospital without a family member or caregiver to advocate for their basic needs.”

Assemblyman Eichenstein continued, “I have advocated and will continue to advocate for this no-visitors policy to be revisited in it’s entirety until we achieve a level of access that patients and families are comfortable with. While it’s extremely unfortunate so many patients did not have a family member by their side at their most vulnerable time over these last two months, I am glad and grateful that Governor Cuomo has finally heard our call and is taking a first step by implementing this pilot program in which family members will now be allowed limited visitation at specific hospitals. I believe this expansion will also greatly enhance many patient’s chances for a full recovery – implementing safety measures that will offer immeasurable comfort to the patients and their family members.”

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

DEVELOPING STORY







