WATCH: News12 Reporter Blaise Gomez Says Kiryas Joel Yeshiva Open; NY State Police Say It’s legal





The following is from the Facebook page of News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez.

YWN notes that Gomez is well-known in the Jewish community, running round trying to find stories in the Jewish community. Many of her stories prompt hundreds of anti-Semitic comments on her social media platforms and make their way around other hate outlets in Upstate NY.

“We saw children at windows inside the United Talmudical Academy in Kiryas Joel this morning – despite the state’s executive order, closing schools in New York. Following our arrival, other children walking toward school, with books in hand, or being driven in were turned away by several men standing outside. A viewer also sent us a photo of children standing outside UTA this morning, which I will post in the thread.

“We have calls out to County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Kiryas Joel School Superintendent Joel Petlin for comment.

“**UPDATE** State Police arrived while we were here and said they do not have the authority to go in the school to confirm if children are inside and why. The troopers further stated that schools are allowed to stay open for childcare purposes, and that even without knowing why children are here, it’s a legal loophole that makes it difficult to enforce the executive order.”

Sure enough, as of this YWN story there are over 200 comments on her Facebook page. The following is a video on her Facebook page followed by a small a sample of what the rest of the 200+ comments say.

