IDF Soldier Who Lost Leg In Terror Attack Released From ICU





IDF Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim, a Druze IDF combat soldier in Brigade 401, who was badly injured a week and a half ago in a ramming attack near Chevron, was released from the ICU on Monday.

Unfortunately, Ibrahim, 21, had to have his leg amputated due to his serious injuries. He also had numerous other surgeries.

But Ibrahim is not letting the loss of his leg daunt him, saying when he woke up in the hospital: “I want to go back to my soldiers…nothing will break me.”

He recorded a video message from his hospital bed, thanking everyone who sent him encouraging messages:

הלוחם שאדי איברהים שנפצע בשבוע שעבר בפיגוע הדריסה מדבר מבית החולים ואומר שהוא בסדר, מודה לכל מי ששלח לו הודעות ודואגים לו, גאים בך איברהים היקר

ומאחלים לך רפואה שלימה ❗

🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

Below, Maj-Gen. Artzi Halevi, commander of the IDF Southern Command, is seen visiting Ibrahim in Soroka Hospital.

"אני אהיה בסדר, הכי חשוב לי שהחברים והחיילים שלי בחיים ולא נפגעו״. כך אמר סמ"ר שאדי אברהאים, לוחם בחטיבה 401, שנפצע בשבוע שעבר קשה בפיגוע הדריסה בדרום הר חברון, למפקד פיקוד הדרום, אלוף הרצי הלוי, שביקר אותו היום. ״אני כבר מחכה לראות אותם ביחידה״ pic.twitter.com/3vrH0whkqm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 24, 2020

Ibrahim grew up in Sajur, a Druze village in northern Israel. Below is a picture of him before he was injured talking to a toddler in Chevron

התמונה הזאת קורעת את הלב . שאדי אברהים הפצוע קשה מסג׳ור נותן אוכל לילד בחברון . אני מכיר את משפחתו של שאדי . זה החינוך שקיבל , על הערכים האלה גדל . זו לא תעמולה של צה״ל . זה הוא !! אדם אנושי ערכי. חבל שיממה לאחר מכן פצע אותו קשה טרוריסט מאותו מקום. כולנו מתפללים לשלומו . pic.twitter.com/fuxoyiMOsg — Rafik Halabi (@halabi_rafik) May 18, 2020

The ramming attack in which Ibrahim was injured occurred on May 14 at an army base near Negohot in the Har Chevron area.

Ibrahim was hit by a car driven into him by an Arab terrorist and seriously wounded. MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and transferred him to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in a mobile intensive care unit.

The terrorist was neutralized by other IDF soldiers at the scene.

