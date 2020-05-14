MORE TERROR: Ramming Attack Near Chevron, IDF Soldier Injured





A ramming attack was carried out by an Arab terrorist at an army base near Negohot in the Har Chevron area on Thursday afternoon.

An IDF soldier was hit by the car and moderately to severely injured.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and transferred him to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in a mobile intensive care unit. The soldier was fully conscious and in stable condition.

The terrorist was neutralized by other IDF soldiers at the scene.

“With the help of IDF medical staff, we administered first aid to the soldier, about 20, who was moderately injured,” Nir Zaka, an Ichud Hatzalah paramedic said.” He was then evacuated to the hospital suffering from wounds to his limbs and upper body.”

הרכב הדורס ובתוכו המחבל שחוסל pic.twitter.com/tartvD95fe — Boaz Golan בועז גולן (@BoazGolan) May 14, 2020

Update: MDA medical staff with the @IDF Medical Force provided medical treatment to a 20-year-old man who was injured in a car-ramming attack. The young victim is in moderate to severe condition with a limb injury. pic.twitter.com/qZEulgTo7U — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 14, 2020

