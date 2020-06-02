WATCH: NY Gov. Cuomo Says DeBlasio And NYPD Didn’t Do Their Job Last Night





NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Slammed Mayor DeBlasio and the New York City police as ineffective in the face of the nightly looting. The governor said he offered help from the National Guard, an option de Blasio opposes.

“The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that,” Cuomo said at his briefing in Albany. “You have 38,000 NYPD people. It is the largest police department in the United States of America. Use 38,000 people and protect property.”

Cuomo and de Blasio are frequently at odds, but the governor was especially forceful in accusing his fellow Democrat of underestimating the problem. Unprompted, Cuomo brought up the possibility of using his power as governor to replace the mayor, then immediately shot down the idea as legally impractical and unnecessary.

