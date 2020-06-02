Far Rockaway / 5 Towns On Alert – Protest Scheduled For 6:00PM Tonight





Letter from Mayor of Cedarhurst regarding the Protest March that will take place 6:00 pm tonight in Far Rockaway:

June 2, 2020

Dear Residents, Merchants and Patrons,

The news of a protest march scheduled to take place in Far Rockaway on June 2nd has obvious implications for our Village and the greater Five Towns community. While the freedom to express one’s opinions is a fundamental right, rioting, looting and violence are not. They are crimes and must be treated as such.

I had several conversations with Nassau County Police Commissioner Ryder and with Inspector Barbieri, the commanding officer of the Fourth Precinct. They both reassured me unequivocally that the Nassau County Police Department is fully prepared to deal with a peaceful protest, or if need be, with one that deteriorates into a threat of violence and lawlessness. The Commissioner made it clear that the Police Department is committed to making sure that our community is safe.

For obvious reasons they did not reveal the details of their strategic plan. However, they explained that the patrols in our community have already increased significantly and they will have many additional officers deployed to the Five Towns tonight. Further, they said that the Nassau County Police Department works in tandem with the NY City Police Department to share intel, and they adjust their planning and protective actions accordingly. The NCPD has also been working closely with the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway to ensure that a coordinated response is maintained.

I specifically discussed the remobilization of the Auxiliary Police, who have been sidelined for 2 months due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. I am delighted to report that, through the Commissioner’s direct intervention, they were back on patrol starting last night giving law enforcement many more trained eyes and ears to help the NCPD manage this situation.

Our first and foremost responsibility is to try and protect the safety of our citizens. That is precisely what we have single-mindedly focused on, and we will continue to work toward that end. Therefore, in the interest of public safety, we urge everyone to stay at home Tuesday afternoon and evening. It is not a time satisfy one’s curiosity and venture out to take photos or just to see what is happening.

As always, do not hesitate to call the Police at 911 for any suspicious activity. Even if you are worried that you are being an alarmist or “it’s probably nothing” make the call to 911. The Police really want hear from you, especially at this time. If you see something, say something.

Sincerely,

Benjamin Weinstock – Cedarhurst Mayor

