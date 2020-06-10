BREAKING: Shots Fired At NYPD In Far Rockaway, Queens





Shots were fired at NYPD officers on Mott Ave and Beach Channel Drive in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, Wednesday afternoon.

Minor injuries are reported to the officers who returned fire.

Additionally, it appears a window of the 101 Precinct police car was shot out.

Sources tell YWN that a Firearm has been recovered

NYPD K-9 is on the scene and trying to follow a scent., The suspect may have ran into the nearby train station.

