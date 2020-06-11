Over 30% Of Bnei Brak Stores Up For Sale Due To The Coronavirus Crisis





A study by the business counseling organization Achrayoot found that over 30% of business owners in Bnei Brak have been unable to reopen their businesses following the lifting of the lockdown imposed during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the government’s green light for businesses to reopen in May, dozens of businesses remain shuttered. Some storefronts have “for rent” signs in their windows and others are up for sale along with their inventories.

“I inherited a clothing store from my parents,” one Bnei Brak resident told Achrayoot. “The coronavirus crisis, which began right before Pesach, brought me to the point to which there’s no reason for me to come to the store. I’m in debt to my suppliers and people aren’t coming to buy like usual times. I’ve given up.”

According to Achrayoot, small businesses have been the worst hit by the crisis.

