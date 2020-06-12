Magid Shiur In Satmar London Yeshiva Stabbed In Unprovoked Attack [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A Frum Man was stabbed in London in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

It happened on Friday morning, when the victim – HaRav Alter Yaakov Schlesinger, Magid Shiur in Satmar London – was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney, on the border of Stamford Hill.

Construction workers were able to tackle the man and help him until Police arrived.

Hatzola arrived and transported the 50-year-old victim to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police arrested a suspect in his 40’s on suspicion of attempted murder.

A statement by the Met Police said: “At 10:54hrs on Friday, 12 June police were called to reports of a male being restrained in Stoke Newington High Street, N16. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was found suffering stab wounds. Another man, aged in his 40s, had been restrained on the floor by members of the public.

“A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital after suffering what is believed to be minor head injuries.

“The victim has also been taken to hospital. We await further updates on his condition.”

