INSANE: Williamsburg Park Doors WELDED SHUT To Keep Children Out; Thousands Protest Just Blocks Away [VIDEOS]





The NYC Parks Department was in Williamsburg on Monday morning, and were seen welding the doors of shut at the Middleton Playground (Lynch Park) – to make sure that children shouldn’t be able to play in the park.

Meanwhile, besides the fact that many parks around the city are being used all day long (as documented previously by YWN), thousands of protesters were permitted to gather in Brooklyn on Sunday to support “black trans lives”.

Reporters will be unable to ask the Mayor about this on Monday, as all previously scheduled events for the Mayor – including his daily press conference – have been cancelled. According to multiple reports, Mayor Deblasio is suffering from a stomach ache today and will be staying home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







