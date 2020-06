The NYPD is eliminating its anti-crime (plainclothes) unit, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Monday.

The 600 officers that are part of the unit will be transitioned to other departments, including the detective bureau.

“Thankfully, here in New York City, angry demonstrations have turned peaceful. Thoughtful discussions about reform have emerged,” Shea said at a Monday afternoon news conference.”

