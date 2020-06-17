Who is Responsible for More Torah Learning than Torah uMesorah, Agudah, the OU, Chabad and Both Satmar Combined?

by Shmuli Mogelowitz
Yes, it is true. In the past six weeks, this one individual is responsible for more Torah being learned in this state than all of the aforementioned organizations combined. This one man is, yes, George Floyd.
On account of Mr. Floyd, people got up the nerve to restart the gzairos against chinuch when it was safe to do so. Before this, people did not wish to take on the mayor. Only when they saw the double standard – numerous mosdos of chinuch realized the tremendous disparity in how Klal Yisroel is being treated and how the protestors are being treated.
A ZCHUS
Is it a zchus? We know that Balak offered korbanos to give a klallah to klal Yisroel. Yet, in that zchus, he was zocheh to have rus and Dovid HaMelech emanate from him. There is no question, it seems, that Mr. Floyd gets a zchus here.
And yes, it is true that he robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. It is true that he may have passed on a forged twenty dollar bill and that he may have had a drug problem. But yesh, koneh olamo b’shaa achas – there is something that he had done that earned him having the zchus of having so many tinokos shel bais raban studying Torah for so long.
The mussar haskel to us is that we may be reshayim, we may have done terrible avlahs. But we can also have one zchus, one merit, that can be responsible for remarkable turnarounds and we can get incredible zchusim for doing that. We should use this thought as an inspiration.
I always wondered about “unintended zchusim”
Just FYI I think balak wanted to be closer to Hashem and that’s why he brought the karbanos
As an aside if what you said is true then yoshke has a lot of “zchusim” because onkelos asked him if he should convert so if it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have onkelos
wrong, it is ZAHAL in Eretz Yisroel who is responsible for the most torah learning in the world,we have over a hundred thousand chareidi Jews forced to sit and learn because they refuse to do their share in defending their holy country
This headline is attention grabbing. But I do not accept it as a valid position at all. It assumes, which would be a horrible accusation against entire groups in Klal Yisroel, that the same Torah learning was absent while yeshivos were not open. I hate to believe there is truth to that. Most bochurim of yeshivos, as well as yungerleit from kollelim, were appropriately engaged in learning schedules rather similar to those of the yeshivos and kollelim. Some had shiurim via phone or Zoom, others might not have had. But to credit the rioting and Floyd’s death with causing huge amounts of learning is dishonest, degrading to Klal Yisroel, and a shameful thing to even utter, let alone push into media like YWN.
It is a patent mistake to attribute the success of Torah learning to yeshiva structure. It is undoubtedly a useful element, and for many individuals, it is critical. But there is so much learning that occurs outside of these mosdos. How many shuls have regular shiurim with significant attendance and participation? How many individuals engage in learning at home, online, etc.? How much learning is done by those who are not formal talmidim in yeshivos? The premise that this learning does not exist is a disgraceful thing to say. Frankly, I wonder why YWN published this piece.
following their rabbeim and learning Torah keeps the country safe just as much as the soldiers. do you think without zchus Torah the medinah would exist as it does? more than that, the military is already overpopulated, what do they need another hundred thousand bochurim for? (this is without even mentioning that there zionist rabbonim that have said not every bochur should go to the army, and that these bochurim are following their rabbonim who might know a tiny bit better than you). you should read what rav kook says about bochurim going to the army, you might be surprised at what you find
I like this post from Reb Shmuli M. Yasher Koach
“On account of Mr. Floyd, people got up the nerve to restart the gzairos against chinuch when it was safe to do so.”
Stop with the nonsense that this was a gzeirah against chinuch.
This very well may be the silliest article I have ever read in my life