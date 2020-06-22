INSANE CHICAGO VIOLENCE: More Than 100 Shot Over Weekend

Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend that produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.
Among the victims was 3-year-old Mekhi James, who police said was fatally shot Saturday as the boy was in a car with his father in the south Austin neighborhood.
Police said the child’s 27-year-old father was the intended target when someone fired shots at the vehicle, but he is not cooperating with detectives. Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for any information in the boy’s killing.
After Mekhi’s fatal shooting, longtime community activist Andrew Holmes said he had spoken to one of the boy’s relatives, who said the child’s mother is “totally upset,” the Chicago Tribune reported.
“She loved her baby,” Holmes said, adding, “This baby had a family.”
The weekend’s other young shooting victims included a 13-year-old girl who died after being shot in the neck while watching TV in her home, and two boys, ages 17 and 16, killed in a separate shooting on Saturday.
Police Superintendent David Brown said police were working hard to track down those responsible for the violence in several Chicago communities. He said “gangs, guns and drugs” are the common thread in those shootings.
“Good men throughout this city should be celebrating with their families on a beautiful day, but instead, a number of Chicagoans will be spending Father’s Day grieving the loss of their children,” he said Sunday.
In all, 102 people were shot across Chicago from Friday evening to Monday morning — the highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The violence comes nearly a month after Chicago had its deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 as nine people were killed and another 27 wounded in shootings.
(AP)
Yes, ban guns from everyone. Look at the UK no guns much less killing!!!
to gitt: There will be no control of guns beyond what little is on the books now, so long as the Republican party is in bed with the NRA and in control of the White House.
It’s nice the guns it’s the criminals. You can kill with a knife too. Ban knives and forks. Only plastic ones. We need guns against the criminals.
Oh yeah, BLM! To whom, other blacks?
Why are these multiple heinous tragedies not attracting the insane attention that the deaths of George Flod & Rayshard Brook attracted?
Sorry to say Mr. “gitt,”, but these thugs would get guns anyway.
I doubt any of these guns were obtained legally.
Therefore your comment is foolish.
As a matter of fact, this level of violence proves how important it is to get guns legally into the hands of law-abiding citizens.
At least they will have some level of protection in a violent world.
I always felt that guns are like Fire-extinguishers.
They are a comforting to have for protection, but i hope to never have to use it.
p.s.
One of my favorite Bumper-stickers i saw states:
“When every second counts, the police are just minutes away!”
The holy grail of the USA has been shattered. Up until now, a Jew felt safe in the protective wing of the nations…….until…..the left roared its ugly Nation of Islam, Neo Nazi and Islamic head, and turned the peaceful bliss of the USA into a nightmare of defunded and demorialized police force facing anarchy. Now how is your beloved golus going???? If you are in the USA, does it not cross your golus mind EVER that you do not belong here? That the USA is a false idol……and the whole time you bowed to it it was going to turn into this anarchistic moral sewer? Yes, you grew up in better times, and never even thought about claiming your inheritance in Israel, but now when the safety and security of your precious exile explodes in your face, do you then, and ONLY then, consider LasHana HaBa BiYeRushalayim. Now, the final poseik of the golus, is none other than the rampaging rioter excreting explicit epitaths of foul nature at the Jews and his aim to take down all that matters to you and erase your presence. You see, he knows Yechezkiel HaNavi better than you, and unless you leave soon enough, he will be glad to teach you what it means……Look up Yechezkiel 36:20, and study it well, face its truths……then you will be open to the helig…..that you have exchanged for the tuma until now.