Dramatic Meeting At IDF Headquarters: China Is Helping Iran Restore Its Missile Program

Israeli security officials are expressing growing concern over Chinese involvement in Iran’s efforts to rehabilitate its military systems following the extensive damage inflicted by Israel during Operation Rising Lion in June 2025.

Just a month after the operation concluded, Israeli media outlets reported that China was helping Iran restore its military capabilities, with a focus on its air defense systems. Since then, international media have reported that Beijing has also begun aiding efforts to rebuild Iran’s ballistic missile program.

In recent days, a classified security discussion was held at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv to address Iran’s rehabilitation efforts. Iran is currently working intensively to restore its military capabilities and this week is conducting a large-scale missile exercise from five bases that Israel attacked in June.

One of the key elements that Israel targeted and Iran is now seeking to restore is its ballistic missile fuel production infrastructure. At this stage, Iran has not yet obtained new mixers, but it has managed to restore part of its production capacity.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to a question from Channel 14 about Iran’s military buildup and the possibility of an attack, saying: “We know that Iran has been conducting exercises recently. We are monitoring this and making the necessary preparations. I want to send a clear message to Iran: any action against Israel will be met with a very severe response.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)