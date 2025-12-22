TROUBLING: VP J.D. Vance Insists Open Antisemites On The Right Are Just Questioning U.S. Alliance with Israel

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that rising criticism of Israel in American political discourse should not be conflated with antisemitism, arguing instead that it reflects a broader backlash against long-standing U.S. foreign policy consensus, and warning that invoking fringe antisemites risks shutting down legitimate debate.

In an interview with UnHerd, Vance pushed back on claims that growing skepticism toward Israel among some Americans signals widespread antisemitic sentiment, even as openly antisemitic figures gain online attention.

“Because 99% of Republicans, and I think probably 97% of Democrats, do not hate Jewish people for being Jewish,” Vance said when asked why figures such as white nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes have attracted followers. “Most Americans aren’t antisemitic. They’re never going to be antisemitic, and I think we should focus on the real debate.”

Vance argued that what is being labeled as antisemitism in some quarters is, in reality, “a real backlash to a consensus view in American foreign policy,” particularly regarding U.S. policy toward Israel. He said the tendency to frame criticism of Israel as inherently antisemitic can be used to deflect from substantive policy discussions.

“What is actually happening is that there is a real backlash to a consensus view in American foreign policy,” Vance said. “I think we should have that conversation and not try to shut it down.”

The vice president also described Fuentes as a “useful foil” for pro-Israel conservatives, suggesting that the prominence of overt antisemites allows political actors to avoid engaging with more mainstream critiques of U.S.-Israel relations.

“Frankly, it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel,” Vance was quoted as saying.

At the same time, Vance stressed that his comments should not be interpreted as hostility toward Israel itself. He reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel as a key ally, while signaling that disagreements are inevitable — and, in his view, healthy.

“I think Israel is an important ally,” Vance said. “We’re also going to have very substantive disagreements with Israel, and that’s OK.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)