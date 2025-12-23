Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Kills 3 Hezbollah Terrorists; 1 Served As Lebanese Army Intelligence Operative

The three Hezbollah terrorists (one of whom also served in the Lebanese Army) eliminated in an IDF strike. (IDF spokesperson)

The IDF announced on Tuesday that its forces carried out an airstrike, eliminating three Hezbollah terrorists involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and in efforts to rebuild terror infrastructure in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

One of the terrorists was simultaneously serving in the Lebanese Army’s intelligence unit. Another terrorist was responsible for Hezbollah’s air defense operations in the Sidon area.

“The IDF underscores that its operations target Hezbollah terrorists working to reestablish terror infrastructure, in blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the Lebanese Army has a long history of collaborating with Hezbollah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BNEI BRAK: Thousands Fill Satmar Neighborhood In Jubilant Procession Marking Release Of 15 Bnei Torah Prisoners

Lawyer For Chareidi “Draft Dodger:” Police Left Him With Severe Injuries; I Was Shocked To My Core”

CONGRATULATIONS: Tucker Carlson Crowned The 2025 Antisemite Of The Year

Israeli Man’s Eyesight At Risk After Brutal Antisemitic Assault In Cyprus

Jews Attacked In Turkey On Way To Chanukah Licht: “Leave The Country!”

Ukrainian Elimination? Russian General Killed By Bomb Under His Car In Moscow

Preparation For An Attack? Israel Warns U.S. About Iranian Missile Exercise

Porush: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Causing A Rift With Largest Jewish Kehilla In The Diaspora”

NEW DETAILS: Sydney Terrorists Hurled Bombs At Crowd That Failed To Detonate; Slammed “Zionists”

Jewish Merchant Arrested in Syria Likely to Be Freed as Family Raises Concerns of Antisemitism Over Arrest