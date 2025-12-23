IDF Kills 3 Hezbollah Terrorists; 1 Served As Lebanese Army Intelligence Operative

The IDF announced on Tuesday that its forces carried out an airstrike, eliminating three Hezbollah terrorists involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and in efforts to rebuild terror infrastructure in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

One of the terrorists was simultaneously serving in the Lebanese Army’s intelligence unit. Another terrorist was responsible for Hezbollah’s air defense operations in the Sidon area.

“The IDF underscores that its operations target Hezbollah terrorists working to reestablish terror infrastructure, in blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the Lebanese Army has a long history of collaborating with Hezbollah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)