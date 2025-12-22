IDF Chief: Army Has Completed October 7 Failure Investigations, Moves to Implementation

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Tuesday that the Israeli military has completed its internal investigations into the catastrophic failures that enabled Hamas’s October 7, 2023 onslaught and is now shifting focus toward implementing lessons learned and reshaping the army’s future doctrine.

Zamir made the remarks during a learning session with the IDF’s top command echelon, as the military works to formulate its multi-year operational and strategic work plan in the wake of the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“The IDF has completed the investigations of the events of October 7,” Zamir said in comments released by the military. “The purpose of today is to formulate an IDF plan for the future and to move forward.”

According to the IDF, the session marked a transition from diagnosis to action, as the army seeks to overhaul planning, readiness, intelligence integration, and force deployment based on the failures exposed before and during Hamas’s assault on southern Israel.

“The lessons of October 7 are the foundation for the IDF’s change in the coming years,” Zamir said. “They will accompany us going forward, and it is our duty to continue to embed them in the IDF’s new strategic concept.”

Zamir emphasized that the responsibility now lies with senior commanders to ensure the lessons are not confined to reports or briefings, but are fully translated into operational reality. “Our goal is for the lessons of the war to be fully implemented,” he said. “I trust this forum to lead the IDF toward renewal and growth.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)