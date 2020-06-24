Blue and White MKs Working To Permit Same Gender Marriages





The Justice Minister and another high-ranking MK in the Blue and White party promised the LGBTQ community that they will work to obtain equal rights for members of the community in all things relating to marriage laws, both in the Justice Ministry and in the political arena of the Knesset.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced that he would be meeting with organizers of the Toeva parade, together with the Chairman of the Bue and White party MK Eitan Ginzburg, who himself identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. Nisenkorn promised that “The Justice Ministry, under my leadership, will do everything in its power to obtain equal rights for members of the LGBTQ community. I believe that we will succeed in bringing about important steps towards progress within the political echelon of government as well.”

In the past, initiatives to giving equality to the community met with fierce opposition from the public representatives of the Chareidi parties in the Knesset. Sometimes, they even led to crises with the Likud party and the Prime Minister.

BeChadrei Charedim reportedly asked the heads of the Chareidi parties, Aryeh Deri, Moshe Gafni, and Yaakov Litzman what their stance was, and the questions were not responded to.

