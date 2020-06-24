BREAKING: Jewish Camps Hearing Scheduled For Next Tuesday





A Federal Judge in NY has just scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday regarding summer camps.

As YWN has been reporting, following New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s crushing decision to disallow overnight camps this summer, the Agudath Israel of America-led Association of Jewish Camp Operators (AJCO) and several parents filed suit in federal court to overturn that decision.

Two days later, the AJCO requested a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to ask the court to immediately open overnight camps in New York State.

On Wednesday morning, a court hearing was scheduled for next Tuesday.

