NYC VIOLENCE CONTINUES: 18 Shot In 24 Hours, 70 Shot This Week





At least 18 people were shot in less than 24 hours across New York City as a two week long spike in gun violence across the city continued.

Police said a total of 70 people were shot this week, compared to 26 the same week last year.

New York City police officers are trying to push back on a rash of shootings heating up on this summer weekend.

Commissioner Dermot Shea says the city’s homicide rate has hit a five-year high and the amount of people shot so far this year has jumped 42% compared to the same period last year.

He said there were 100 shootings in the city in the month of May.

This is happening as city government debates whether to slash the department’s budget by up to $1 billion to reallocate funding to youth outreach and other education programs.

