VICIOUS STORMS: Trees Down And Major Flooding All Across Flatbush & Boro Park [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





As strong thunderstorms moved through the area on Monday evening, there were trees down and flooding all over Brooklyn.

The latest storm cells come after weekend storms sent damaging wind, hail, booming lightning and downpours coursing through the region Saturday and Sunday.

The powerful thunderstorms arrived in NYC, dropping slightly smaller pellets of hail over Manhattan and leading to shockingly loud clashes of thunder in Brooklyn, along with strong wind gusts.

In Boro Park a massive tree fell on a vehicle while driving on 47 Street and 13 Ave. Hatzolah raced to the scene fearing the worst, but Bichasdei Hashem, no one was hurt. In Marine Park (Flatbush) trees also fell on multiple vehicle driving, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Flatbush Shomrim and Boro Park Shomrim were responding to dozens of emergencies, using chain saws to cut down trees, condoning off down wires, and clearing clogged sewers to reduce the flooding.

