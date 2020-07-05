14-Year-Old Yeshiva Bochur Collapses on Bnei Brak Street





Magen David Adom ambulance teams and United Hatzalah volunteer EMS personnel were called to the Kiryat Herzog neighborhood of Bnei Brak on Sunday afternoon after a 14-year-old yeshiva bochur was found on Norok Street unconscious. First responders began CPR and United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was called in order to provide emotional stabilization for bystanders and the family of the boy at their home.

The boy received numerous shocks from defibrillators as well as medical intervention befitting the protocol of the situation.

While the boy was being transported to the hospital, he regained a pulse.

According to passersby, the boy was walking down the street wearing a suit and hat and without any warning simply collapsed and lost consciousness.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yoni Bashari who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I found a teenager unconscious on the street. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Together with other first responders who arrived, I performed CPR On the boy that included electric shocks from a defibrillator. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition while CPR was continuing. The cause of his collapse is unclear.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







