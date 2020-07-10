LOCKDOWN: Areas Of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Kiryat Malachi, Lod & Ramle Declared “Restricted Zones”





As the rate of new coronavirus infections continues to break records in Israel, with almost 8,000 new cases diagnosed in the past week, a lockdown of five cities and towns went into effect on Friday at 1 p.m.

Neighborhoods in the cities of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Kiryat Malachi, Lod and Ramle were declared as “restricted zones’ for seven days.

The neighborhoods that were declared restricted zones are Romema, Kiryat Sanz, Kiryat Belz and Mattesdorf in Jerusalem, Nachla U’Menucha and Kenei Habosem in Beit Shemesh, Achuzat Rutner and Chabad in Kiryat Malachi, Ganei Ya’ar and Sach in Lod and Amishav Bilu in Ramle.

In addition, an order is being signed by the Health Ministry restricting the operation of educational institutions for students age 10 and above in Modiin Illit, Beit Shemesh and in the neighborhoods of Shechunot Gimmel, Zayin and Chet in Ashdod.

The government also announced an extension of the lockdown in the neighborhoods of Pardes Snir, Ha’Rakevet and Neve Shalom in Lod.

