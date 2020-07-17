New York: AOC-Backed Candidate Defeats Powerful Pro-Israel Dem Rep. Engel





It took nearly a month, but a progressive insurgent challenger has toppled longtime Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary, ousting the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a major upset.

The Associated Press called the race for Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal and first-time candidate, on Friday, more than three weeks after the June 23 primary election.

Riding a wave of support from the biggest names on the left – including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and first-term Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — Bowman defeated Engel by a rougly 15-point margin in the primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of the New York City borough of the Bronx and portions of neighboring southern Westchester County.

Many votes in the primary were cast by mail, and some have still yet to be counted.

But an AP analysis of absentee ballots that had been counted so far indicated Friday that Bowman’s lead is too far from Engel to overcome.

After AP made the call, Bowman tweeted “I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative.”

