Sponsored Content





Join us for an epic magic show that’s sure to entertain children and adults of all ages! This Sunday, July 19th at 5 PM EST!

Tickets are just $10 for your entire family, and a portion of the proceeds will go to tzedakah!

The show will be recorded so you can rewatch anything you may have missed!

Don’t wait! Get your tickets now!

CLICK HERE to buy tickets!