Woman Arrested For Trying To Attack people With Hammer On Manhattan Street

A woman was arrested by the NYPD after she was allegedly attacking people with a hammer on a busy Manhattan street on Tuesday morning.

A video posted on Twitter, shows a woman being held down by the NYPD near Rockefeller Center.

The caption on the video read, “Woman was attacking people with a hammer just now in NYC 48th street Rockefeller. NYPD got her.”

It did not appear that anyone was injured in the incident.

