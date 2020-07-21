Woman Arrested For Trying To Attack people With Hammer On Manhattan Street





A woman was arrested by the NYPD after she was allegedly attacking people with a hammer on a busy Manhattan street on Tuesday morning.

A video posted on Twitter, shows a woman being held down by the NYPD near Rockefeller Center.

The caption on the video read, “Woman was attacking people with a hammer just now in NYC 48th street Rockefeller. NYPD got her.”

It did not appear that anyone was injured in the incident.

Woman was attacking people with hammer just now in NYC 48th street Rockefeller. NYPD got her. pic.twitter.com/pgCiGkM3Um — gsammz (@gsammz) July 21, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







