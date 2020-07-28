Heatwave In Israel Will Intensify On Tisha B’Av





Israelis are experiencing a heatwave ahead of Tisha B’Av, which falls out on Wednesday night and Thursday this year, with the temperature on Tuesday reaching a high of 107°F (42°C) in Eilat.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday, ranging from a high of only 82°F in Haifa, 93°F in Jerusalem, 98°F in Tiveria and Be’er Sheva, and 111°F in Eilat. The good news is that a drop in humidity is expected despite the rise in temperatures.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected throughout Israel on Friday

The Health Ministry has urged the public to avoid exposure to the sun, minimize physical exertion outdoors, drink enough water, and stay inside air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

