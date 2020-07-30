Revolt Of Event Hall Owners: “We’re Opening With Or Without Gov’t Permission”





Israel’s Association of Event Hall Owners sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ on Tuesday saying that they plan to re-open their halls on August 5 despite current coronavirus restrictions forbidding it with or without the government’s permission.

Although the Knesset Finance Committee approved a financial aid package for event hall owners this week, the letter stated that the package is not enough to alleviate the financial distress of 100,00 families who lost their livelihoods.

Event hall owners said they will open their halls according to current health ministry guidelines for parks and local authorities.

The government closed event halls earlier this month amid the ever-increasing number of new coronavirus cases.

The Knesset approved the “Safety Net” plan on Tuesday evening, which provides for increased grants for self-employed Israelis with easier terms as well as increased financial aid for businesses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







