VICIOUS ASSAULT: Special Needs “HASC” Resident Beaten In Flatbush





A “special needs” young man in Flatbush was viciously assaulted in an unprovoked attack, Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that the 20-year-old victim had just walked out of a HASC Home on Webster Avenue near East 8th Street, when an individual approached him and assaulted him. He was punched multiple times, and had a rock smashed into his head. No words were exchanged prior to the attack.

EMS rushed the victim to Maimonides Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Flatbush Shomrim responded and assisted the NYPD in canvassing the area for the suspect, who is reportedly a white male wearing a “bandanna” mask on his face. Shomrim has been going to neighbors and looking for security camera footage.

The NYPD is on the scene and Detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have any information which can assist in apprehending this suspect, or have any access to camera footage, please call the Flatbush Shormim 24 Hour Emergency Hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







