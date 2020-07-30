SHOCKING VIDEO: Twitter Says That Khamenei Tweets Calling For Genocide Of Jews Is OK





Twitter defended its decision to flag President Trump’s tweet about violent demonstrations but not Iran’s calls for violence against Israel, suggesting to Israeli’s legislature on Wednesday that the latter fell under its protections for “commentary on political issues of the day.”

Human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky asked Twitter’s Ylwa Pettersson: “You have recently started flagging the tweets of President Trump. Why have you not flagged the tweets of Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has literally called for the genocide of Israel and the Jewish people?”

Pettersson responded: “We have an approach to world leaders that presently say that direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy sabre-rattling on military, economic issues are generally not in violation –”

At that point, Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh interjected and challenged Pettersson.

“So, calling for genocide is okay, but commenting on politics is not?” she asked.

Watch the shocking video exchange below:

