BREAKING: NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over ‘Deep Disappointment’ With DeBlasio’s Handling Of Pandemic





NYC health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigned on Tuesday in protest over her “deep disappointment” with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and effort to keep it under control.

Part of her resignation letter reads: “I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,”

She added, “Our experts are world renowned for their epidemiology, surveillance and response work. The city would be well served by having them at the strategic center of the response not in the background.”

