UNPRECEDENTED: Trump Demands Israel Drop Corruption Case Against Netanyahu: “Cancel the Witch Hunt!”

President Donald Trump launched a fiery intervention into Israeli domestic affairs Wednesday, publicly demanding that the Israeli justice system cancel the ongoing corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — calling it a “travesty of justice” and a politically driven witch hunt.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the legal proceedings as “ridiculous,” accusing prosecutors of targeting a leader he hailed as “a Great Hero” in the aftermath of Israel’s military campaign against Iran.

“I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” Trump wrote.

Trump did not hold back, urging Israel to either cancel the trial or issue a full pardon.

“Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State,” he declared.

The president argued the case against Netanyahu — who is on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust — is entirely political. He portrayed Netanyahu as a wartime leader under siege by ungrateful prosecutors and warned that America would not stand by silently.

“It was the United States of America that saved Israel,” Trump continued. “And now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF ‘JUSTICE’ CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!”

Netanyahu’s trial, which began in 2020, resumed earlier this month with his cross-examination after a temporary halt due to wartime emergency measures. The Israeli court system has continued operating at reduced capacity since the outbreak of hostilities with Iran, prioritizing urgent cases while delaying most civil and criminal hearings.

Trump said in his post that he had just learned Netanyahu had been “summoned to Court on Monday,” though no official hearing date has been publicly confirmed.

Court schedules for the prime minister’s legal proceedings remain fluid due to wartime disruptions.



Trump’s demand marks an extraordinary intrusion by an American president into the judiciary of a close ally — one with potential to further polarize both Israeli and U.S. political discourse.

This is not the first time Trump has referred to legal investigations as political vendettas — he has routinely branded his own indictments in the U.S. as “witch hunts.” Now, he’s applying that same rhetoric to Israel’s judiciary.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has not commented on Trump’s remarks.

