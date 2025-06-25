Trump Reveals: Mossad Agents Visited Iran Nuke Sites To Confirm They Had Been Destroyed

President Donald Trump has explained why he so strongly believes that Iran’s nuclear program had been reduced to “total obliteration” — revealing that Israeli agents had entered the bombed sites to confirm the destruction firsthand.

“Israel is doing a report on it now,” Trump told reporters. “I was told they said it was total obliteration. You know they have guys that go in there after the hit… and they said it was total obliteration.”

The president doubled down on the effectiveness of the surprise airstrike, dismissing a leaked U.S. intelligence assessment suggesting Iran could resume enrichment within months.

“They didn’t have a chance to get anything out,” Trump insisted. “We acted fast. If it would have taken two weeks, maybe. But it’s very hard to remove that kind of material — very hard, and very dangerous.”

“Plus,” he added, “they knew we were coming, and if they know we’re coming, they’re not going to be down there.”

The remarks come amid growing debate in Washington over the true extent of the damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear program after the U.S. dropped a wave of bunker-buster bombs on three key enrichment facilities. Trump, however, remained confident the mission dealt a historic blow.

“It set them back basically decades,” he said.

The White House has dismissed a leaked Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment — published by CNN — as both inaccurate and politically motivated. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the leak, calling it the work of “an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.”

“The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission,” Leavitt wrote. “Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)