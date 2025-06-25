Mossad Breaks Silence, Reveals Details Of Covert War That Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program [VIDEOS]

In a rare break from the shadows, Mossad Chief David Barnea stepped into the light Wednesday to send a message: Israel’s enemies will never see it coming.

In a video address released to the public — a near-unprecedented move by the ultra-secretive spy agency — Barnea delivered a chilling summary of the Mossad’s role in the war that brought Iran’s regime to its knees earlier this month.

“We will [continue to] be there, like we have been there,” he said, almost tauntingly, to Tehran.

What followed was nothing short of a real-life espionage thriller: sabotage, assassination, deep-cover agents, and drone strikes — all part of an Israeli intelligence operation that Barnea called “unimaginable.”

According to Barnea, Mossad spent years preparing for what became a surgical campaign against Iran’s most sensitive military and nuclear infrastructure.

The agency confirmed that hundreds of Mossad agents were embedded inside Iran at the height of the June 13 operation — a staggering admission that lifts the veil on a silent war raging far beyond the headlines.

These operatives, Barnea revealed, were responsible for the assassinations of senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, the destruction of drone and ballistic missile facilities, and direct strikes on nuclear enrichment plants — effectively setting Iran’s nuclear timeline back by years.

“We worked for months and years to do all of the right actions to get to the right moment,” Barnea said. “We understood the fatefulness of the hour.”

The Mossad chief offered high praise to IDF intelligence, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, and the CIA for their role in what he described as a model of inter-agency coordination.

Just days earlier, the Mossad released three never-before-seen video clips — a stunning breach of its own code of silence — showing real footage from its collaboration with the Israeli Air Force during the massive preemptive strike on Iran’s missile and air defense systems.

Though agents’ faces were blurred, the videos revealed Mossad operatives launching drone attacks from within Iran’s own borders.

Targets included hardened ballistic missile silos, radar outposts, and air-defense systems — all struck in tandem with Israel’s air assault. Analysts say the footage marks one of the first times in modern espionage history that an intelligence agency has openly shared video evidence of a covert strike in real time.

Iran has long accused the Mossad of launching drone attacks against critical infrastructure, including the June 2021 sabotage of the Karaj centrifuge assembly site. But never before has Israel even hinted at such operations — until now.

Barnea concluded his address with a solemn vow: to bring home the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

“We are committed to returning all 50 of the hostages. Twenty remain alive,” he said.

