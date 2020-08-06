500,000 Still Without Power In New Jersey On Thursday Morning





The sound of generators and chainsaws punctuated the sunrise in New Jersey, where more than 500,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning. At the height of the outages, 1 million were without power.

Power is expected to be restored to 80% of New Jersey by Friday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Tuesday – in Cape May County and in Ship Bottom on Long Beach island in Ocean County.

Utilities like PSE&G put out the call for help ahead of the storm.

A spokeswoman for the company said 1,700 workers came to help from 15 different states, as well as 200 tree cutters who were very busy Wednesday.

