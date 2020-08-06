FRUSTRATION GROWS: Tens Of Thousands In NYC Still Without Power





Tens of thousands of Con Edison customers in the city remain in the dark as crews work to restore power following the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias earlier this week.

According to Con Ed, crews have “reached the halfway mark in restorations” with power brought back on for more than 85 percent of affected customers in Brooklyn, 74 percent of affected customers in Staten Island, and 10,495 customers in the Bronx.

A tweet from the company on Thursday morning said: “We are more than halfway there. Our crews have been working around the clock to restore power after Storm Isaias. As of Aug. 6th, 2020 6:00 AM, we have restored power to more than 160,000 customers.”

As of Thursday morning, Con Ed was reporting the following number of customers are still without power:

Bronx: 18,763

Brooklyn: 3,041

Manhattan: 67

Queens: 35,782

Staten Island: 13,189

It’s the second-worst storm in the company’s history in terms of outages, behind Sandy.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will launch an investigation into the state’s largest utilities.

The Department of Public Service has now been ordered to investigate Verizon, Consolidated Edison, New York State Electric & Gas, PSEG Long Island, Central Hudson Gas & Electric and Orange and Rockland Utilities.

(Source: NY1)








