Petira of HaRav Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz ZT”L. He was 83.

Rav Steinsaltz had been hospitalized with a lung infection and his condition deteriorated until his passing early Friday morning. The kevura was held on Har HaZeisim.

Rabbi Steinsaltz served as the president of Yeshivat Makor Chaim and Yeshivat Tekoa. He has written an easy to understand explanation of the Gemara as well as a host of other sefarim.

His lifelong work in Jewish education earned him the Israel Prize, the highest honor in the State of Israel. In all, Rabbi Steinsaltz authored over 60 books and hundreds of articles on a multitude of subjects.

Born in Jerusalem in 1937 to secular parents, Rabbi Steinsaltz studied physics and chemistry at the Hebrew University. He established several experimental schools and, at the age of 24, became Israel’s youngest school principal. His father was a great-grandson of the first Slonimer Rebbe.

Steinsaltz became a baal teshuva during his teenage years and learned from rabbi Shmuel Elazar Heilprin (Rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Toras Emes Chabad).

Continuing his work as a teacher and spiritual mentor, Steinsaltz established Yeshivat Mekor Chaim alongside rabbis Menachem Froman and Shagar in 1984, and Yeshivat Tekoa in 1999. He also serves as president of the Shefa Middle and High Schools. He has served as scholar in residence at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D. C., and the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. His honorary degrees include doctorates from Yeshiva University, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Bar Ilan University, Brandeis University, and Florida International University. Steinsaltz is also Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Hesder Tekoa.

Being a follower of the Lubavitcher rebbe ZT”L, he went to help Jews in the Soviet Union assisting Chabad’s shluchim network.

 

