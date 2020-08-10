Israel Approves New Virus Regulations





Israel’s coronavirus cabinet convened on Sunday and agreed on new coronavirus restrictions that will go into effect on Tuesday, August 11th.

The restrictions include:

A distance of 2 meters must be maintained between people in the public sphere.

Local authorities will be responsible to erect signs in playgrounds that remind users to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and refrain from gathering.

The occupancy of public spaces or places of business will be limited to one person for every seven meters or according to the restrictions on gathering in that specific location.

Gatherings are limited to 10 people in closed spaces or 20 people in open spaces.

A car is limited to two passengers aside from the driver [unless the passengers are nuclear family members].

Pubs, discotheques, event halls, water parks, theme parks, and children’s pools are prohibited from opening.

Delivery persons are required to place deliveries outside the door.

Shared eating areas in malls and outdoor markets are prohibited from opening.

The head of a municipality or the regional doctor appointed by the Health Ministry will be empowered to order the closure of an establishment or part of it for as long as it is deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the virus or to conduct an epidemiological inquiry.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







