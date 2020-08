A stolen SUV crashed into an MTA bus, sparking a chain-reaction crash that injured 14 people in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said.

The tan Toyota Highlander slammed into the occupied MTA bus after driving through a stop sign near East 87th Street and Avenue M in Canarsie around 6 p.m., the New York Post reported.

Watch the footage below of the accident happen, and then the second video taken at the scene seconds after the crash happened.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)