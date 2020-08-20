Suspicion of Chareidi Travelers Using Falsified Corona Reports To Leave Israel





Border security officers in Ben Gurion airport have noticed that dozens of passengers in the past few days, many of them Chareidim, have been presenting negative COVID-19 tests all from the same doctor at the same medical clinic. According to a report that appeared on the Ynet news website, this is likely the beginning of a new industry of falsified negative Corona tests.

It is suspected that dozens of travelers have already left Israel under the pretense of not having the disease by using these falsified test reports.

Kikar Shabbos reported that the clinic is located in one of the Chareidi neighborhoods in Jerusalem. It is unclear whether the doctor gave negative results to anyone who asked, or if it is simply one form that was copied and reproduced in a forged manner.

A source at the airport told Ynet that the forms aroused suspicion because many of them were worded similarly, stating that the bearer had recovered from the disease and confirmed that the person has had two negative tests already. More than 20 forms bore the name of the same doctor and many others had the name of the same clinic. “We will be passing on the forms to the police in order to sort out,” said the source.

The clinic told Ynet “Our tests are up to standard and recognized by the Health Ministry. We have not had any problems at our clinic.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








