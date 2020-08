DeBlasios ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’ mural which he painted on 5th Avenue has once again been defaced – this time by a repeat offender.

Juliett Germanotta, dressed as Statue of Liberty, has once again vandalized Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. She sprayed herself with fake blood and wore a ‘Trump 2020’ mask.

She was promptly arrested by the NYPD.

