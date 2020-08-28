Senator Rand Paul & Wife Attacked By Angry Mob After RNC Convention; Calls For FBI Investigation [VIDEO]





Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told “Fox & Friends” he believes he would have been killed if not for the police when he and his wife were surrounded and attacked by a “mob” yelling threats and pushing police upon exiting the White House after President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night.

“It was horrific,” the Republican senator — who had part of his lung removed due to a complication from the 2017 assault by his neighbor — told host Steve Doocy of the “unhinged” mob that continued to get bigger and bigger.

“They’re attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense,” Paul explained. “If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us.”

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he explained.

The Pauls were unharmed, but the senator is still calling on the FBI to make arrests and conduct an investigation into the “interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines” because people have already been killed in other cities.

READ MORE: FOX NEWS







