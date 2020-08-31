BREAKING: Children Rescued By Hatzolah From House Fire In Boro Park [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Multiple children were rescued from a house fire in Boro Park on Monday afternoon.
Hatzolah and the FDNY received numerous calls reporting a house fire at 928 51st Street, just off of 9th Ave at around 6:30PM.
Arriving emergency personnel found a group of six children trapped on the back porch, and fast-acting Hatzolah volunteers (Units B-270 and B-59) immediately grabbed a ladder and began taking the children down – before the FDNY arrived.
The fire was on the first floor of a 3 story private home.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)