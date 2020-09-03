Chareidi Couple Make History As First Emissaries To United Arab Emirates





A Chareidi couple was chosen to be the first emissaries to the Jewish community of Dubai by the World Zionist Organization (WZO). The appointment follows the historic normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the visit of the Israeli-US delegation to Abu Dhabi.

The WZO made the appointment at the request of the heads of the Jewish community in the UAE and the Orthodox Union (OU).

The couple, Yaakov and Zalti Eisenstein, will establish and manage a Jewish kindergarten, conduct classes and lectures on Jewish traditions, establish a Hebrew language study program, and organize community events.

The Eisensteins will be part of the “Ben Ami” emissary project run by the Center for Religious Affairs in the Diaspora at the WZO. They are expected to begin their service before the Yomim Tovim in Tishrei.

The possibility of sending emissaries to the Jewish community of Dubai was raised during the visit of the Israeli delegation in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“This is an important milestone in the history of the Zionist movement in all the years of its existence,” WZO chairman Avraham Duvdevani said: “We will continue to work in every way to strengthen the connection between the State of Israel and the Jewish communities in the Diaspora and to strengthen the Jewish identity of our people around the world, in all corners of the earth and in the smallest communities.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








