PELOSI REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE: Claims It Was A “Setup” [VIDEO]





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday complained that her caught-on-video visit to a San Francisco salon that was shuttered because of coronavirus regulations was a “setup” — and the owners should apologize to her.

“It was clearly a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon that I’ve gone to for years. And that’s, that’s really what it is,” Pelosi told reporters at an event in San Francisco.

“I think that they owe, that this salon, owes me an apology for setting me up,” the powerful California Democrat said.

Fox News first reported Pelosi’s visit to the salon and obtained security footage, which showed her walking through the studio with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose. The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

