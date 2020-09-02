PELOSI REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE: Claims It Was A “Setup” [VIDEO]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday complained that her caught-on-video visit to a San Francisco salon that was shuttered because of coronavirus regulations was a “setup” — and the owners should apologize to her.
“It was clearly a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon that I’ve gone to for years. And that’s, that’s really what it is,” Pelosi told reporters at an event in San Francisco.
“I think that they owe, that this salon, owes me an apology for setting me up,” the powerful California Democrat said.
Fox News first reported Pelosi’s visit to the salon and obtained security footage, which showed her walking through the studio with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose. The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.
Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.
(YWN World headquarters – NYC)
Its ok, Pelosi. You can go to the salon with or without a mask. Whatever you decide, honey. As long as you don’t step into the White House. At least In a salon you can’t do damage.
Did the public know it was open for 1 person at a time?
Unless she meant 1 person (herself) at a time
Russians are again resorting to their nasty tricks. Nadler and Adam Schiff should start new impeachment hearing imitatively.
Setup shmetup. Nancy and the Dems have treated the law as a weapon to use against Trump. Any law broken that is convenient to a Democrat is fair game.
It seems that we are serving witness to “Animal Farm” by George Orwell happening here. Yes, Pelosi is Napoleon the Pig.
“I think that they owe, that this salon, owes me an apology for setting me up, Wrong!! You owe numerous apologies to President Donald Trump and the American Tax Payer, form this collusion which has dragged on for years, and wasted $40M taxpayers’ money.