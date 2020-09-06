Number Of Israel’s COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 1,000





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 2,349 new coronavirus cases on Motzei Shabbos. There are currently 26,283 active cases, with 439 seriously ill patients, of whom 128 are ventilated.

Fourteen additional fatalities were recorded on Shabbos, raising the death toll to 1,007. Israeli has now reached the grim milestone of being the 49th country in the world to suffer over 1,000 coronavirus fatalities.

There are currently 877 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Israel’s hospitals.

Israel’s largest city of Jerusalem passed its own grim milestone on Friday when it became the first city to pass over 20,000 coronavirus infections.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








