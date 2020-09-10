Ukrainian President: Israel Requested Restrictions On Jews Heading to Uman





Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Israel requested that his country put restrictions on Jewish pilgrims visiting Rebbe Nachman’s Kever this year during Rosh Hashanah. Zelensky told Israeli reporters that the request came amid rising COVID-19 cases in Israel.

The Jerusalem Post quoted Zelensky as saying that Ukraine is “very proud of this gathering and does everything to welcome our guests. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, we had to implement very strict policies at the request of Israel to ensure the safety of both the citizens of Ukraine and our visitors coming from all around the world.”

Zelensky also mentioned that he would like to see closer cooperation between the two countries, specifically with regard to security issues. “Israel’s technology could play an important role in protecting Ukrainian citizens.” Zelensky also said that Ukraine is looking into the “possibility of opening a trade office in Jerusalem.” He said that moving the embassy is not in the country’s current plan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







